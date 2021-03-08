Advertisement

Trivia returns to UWSP in 2021

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The world’s largest trivia contest is set to return to Stevens Point this spring.

The UFO-themed “Raid on Trivia 51” will be held April 16-18 on WWSP-90 FM, the student-run campus radio station at UW-Stevens Point. This year marks the 51st year for the trivia contest.

The contest was canceled in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After format and hours adjustments, 90FM has prepared to bring the trivia tradition back to Stevens Point. Teams can gather virtually or in-person and will answer eight questions an hour for 38 hours throughout the weekend. The contest begins Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Players will be given a break during the overnight hours. Teams will submit answers online through a website moderated by 90FM staff.

Registration begins March 15. Proceeds from online merchandise sales and registration go to help support the student-run radio station. The trivia contest is the station’s largest fundraiser.

“We’re grateful for all the support from our Trivia players over the years. We’re so excited to bring them their favorite weekend of the year,” says trivia contest coordinator Jim “The Oz” Oliva.

For more information on the contest or to register, click here.

