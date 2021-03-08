Advertisement

Support coming in for DNR’s top sturgeon biologist ahead of court hearing

By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The DNR’s top sturgeon biologist, Ryan Koenigs is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Tuesday morning on a misdemeanor theft charge. As we first reported last month, Koenigs was charged as part of a long-term investigation into the processing of sturgeon caviar - using eggs donated to the DNR for research. Prosecutors say excess eggs were taken to local caviar processors, who were then paid for their work with caviar. Additional caviar was then consumed by DNR staff as well as their friends and family.

Former Otter Street Fishing Club president, Don Herman, has volunteered with the DNR’s sturgeon program for more than twenty years. He’s seen first hand the work and dedication of Ryan Koenigs to the Lake Winnebago system sturgeon population. “If it wasn’t for Ryan and the fish biologists, sturgeon, 30 years ago we only, a hundred pound fish you were a hero. Now we spear 50 hundred pound fish, that’s the difference, that’s from their work, that’s from the volunteer’ s work and the DNR’s work,” says Herman.

According to Herman, the Otter Street Fishing Club, along with more than a dozen others around the lake, can’t believe Koenigs is being charged for something others have been doing for decades. Herman says, “He has 1,000% backing behind all of the fishing clubs, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, everybody that has anything to do with the sturgeon population, we think it’s kind of far-fetched what they’re trying to do.”

The Quinney Fishing Club has gone as far as writing a letter of support to the DNR, asking that Koenigs, who’s on administrative leave from the state agency, not lose his job because of the charge he’s facing. They are also collecting additional signatures of support.

The letter says, in part, “Please don’t punish all of the users of the resource by removing one of the best people possible to direct the management of the sturgeon population.”

The DNR did not respond to requests about the future of Koenig’s employment.

