Stevens Point receives Bird City honor for 12th year in a row

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bird City Wisconsin honored Stevens Point for the 12th year in a row as a top municipality for bird conservation and education.

Mayor Mike Wiza believes Wisconsinites have a strong affinity for the environment.

“Central Wisconsin has always had a very strong stewardship of our area,” he said.

Dr. Kent Hall, Conservation Chair of the Aldo Leopold Audubon Society compiles the massive application for the award. Cities that apply are judged in six categories, including habitat and safety.

Dr. Hall pointed out stripes taped on his window that provide just enough contrast for birds to know that it is there. “For example, we have window stripes here to protect against striking windows,” Hall said.

He also mentioned keeping cats indoors, as they pose a particular danger to birds.

Stevens Point is not just a Bird City recipient, however. For 11 of the last 12 years, they have been named a “High Flyer.” Hall said only 25 percent of recipients achieve this level of excellence.

Hall says participation in bird conservation can be active, like taking part in the annual bird count. Many take a more casual but no less important approach.

“Many people feed birds, for example , so those are the biggest classification of bird watchers,” he said.

Mayor Wiza explained that all environmental conservation efforts are tied in together.

“To reduce the amount of electricity we consume helps keep our carbon footprint low, which in turn helps the environment, which in turn helps the birds,” he said

He also said that we as humans can benefit financially. Using environmentally friendly products and methods of energy production often saves costs in addition to making the earth a more pleasant place to live for us and our avian friends.

Dr. Hall agrees. “Bird City is not only for bird conservation but for the people involved in the area,” he said.

