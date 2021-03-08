Stevens Point group looks to expand Standing Rocks Park bike trails

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Point Area Single Track Association in Stevens Point has a blueprint for how they want the Standings Rocks Park trails to look like.

“WE had this vision of what it could be and what it could be, what it could turn into,” said PASTA member Jon Gadbois, “and we’re so close.”

“It’s going to really be what we need to be able to turn standing rocks into a destination mountain bike trail system in central Wisconsin.”

The group is looking to expand the already existing trail system at Standing Rocks Park near Stevens Point three miles.

The new trail would be built in the white space inside the blue trail line. (WSAW)

“We’ve just been this type of rag-tagged group of mountain bikers that’s just like, ‘Let’s just raise some money and try to build some trail,’” Gadbois said.

This time they are looking to raise $30,000 for the project which would be completed this summer.

“I think the energy behind the fundraising campaign is something that we haven’t seen before,” Gadbois explained, “The support that we’ve gotten on this campaign is much more than we’ve seen in the past.”

Over $2,200 has been raised, with the first 3,000 being matched by the Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point.

“I really feel like the proof is in the pudding,” Gadbois said, “When you build a really awesome trail system, people get out there and they ride.”

He says past expansions have already multiplied the trail pass revenues by five. They know it’s a long road ahead, but they have a goal.

“The more we can do as a mountain biking organization to really keep that fire burning and try to build out more trails that are appealing to people, then the more that we can make Stevens Point it’s own epicenter for mountain biking”

If you would like to donate, you can go to the PASTA website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.