Advertisement

Stevens Point group looks to expand Standing Rocks Park bike trails

The start of the trails at Standing Rocks Park.
The start of the trails at Standing Rocks Park.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Point Area Single Track Association in Stevens Point has a blueprint for how they want the Standings Rocks Park trails to look like.

“WE had this vision of what it could be and what it could be, what it could turn into,” said PASTA member Jon Gadbois, “and we’re so close.”

“It’s going to really be what we need to be able to turn standing rocks into a destination mountain bike trail system in central Wisconsin.”

The group is looking to expand the already existing trail system at Standing Rocks Park near Stevens Point three miles.

The new trail would be built in the white space inside the blue trail line.
The new trail would be built in the white space inside the blue trail line.(WSAW)

“We’ve just been this type of rag-tagged group of mountain bikers that’s just like, ‘Let’s just raise some money and try to build some trail,’” Gadbois said.

This time they are looking to raise $30,000 for the project which would be completed this summer.

“I think the energy behind the fundraising campaign is something that we haven’t seen before,” Gadbois explained, “The support that we’ve gotten on this campaign is much more than we’ve seen in the past.”

Over $2,200 has been raised, with the first 3,000 being matched by the Hostel Shoppe in Stevens Point.

“I really feel like the proof is in the pudding,” Gadbois said, “When you build a really awesome trail system, people get out there and they ride.”

He says past expansions have already multiplied the trail pass revenues by five. They know it’s a long road ahead, but they have a goal.

“The more we can do as a mountain biking organization to really keep that fire burning and try to build out more trails that are appealing to people, then the more that we can make Stevens Point it’s own epicenter for mountain biking”

If you would like to donate, you can go to the PASTA website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures
After disappearing from grocery store shelves in 2019, a Green Bay company has jump started the...
Iconic brands return to Wisconsin grocery store shelves
Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
It was a Northwoods rescue mission. Luckily no humans were being rescued, just a Bobcat that...
Off-road recovery businesses staying busy going into the spring

Latest News

Some clouds and not as chilly tonight.
First Alert Weather: Staying mild, record highs possible Tuesday
Clouds to some sun Monday, milder. Record highs possible Tuesday. Showers with a chance of a...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast
Stevens Point receives Bird City award
Stevens Point receives Bird City honor for 12th year in a row
Hats for Hearts initiative delivers handmade hats to babies across the country.
Wausau woman sends handmade baby hats across the country