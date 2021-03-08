Advertisement

Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc...
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention. As in other years, this year’s ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures

Latest News

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
High court revives ex-student’s suit against Georgia college
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Credit card borrowing falls to lowest in level in 4 years
Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January,...
Record credit card debt erased
Mental health and your brain
America’s top psychiatrist shares research on improving mental health during the pandemic