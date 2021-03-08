Advertisement

Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.

Kenneth Walker was accused of firing a single shot at LMPD officers when they broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment last year. He was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine eventually dropped those charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be restored.

Last week, Wine’s office recommended the charges be dropped permanently, and Monday, Judge Olu Stevens did just that, WAVE 3 News confirmed.

Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend the night three LMPD officers raided her apartment as part of a multi-scene drug investigation. When the officers used a battering ram to break down the door, Walker allegedly fired one shot, striking one of the officers in the leg and prompting a barrage of return gunfire from the officers.

The officer who was struck recovered from his injuries. Taylor was shot several times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.

Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
A Building Committee comprised of Board of Directors members and volunteers was convened to...
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park to kick off $4 million capital campaign

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview
Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FBI arrests 2, including Stone bodyguard, in Capitol riot