Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 40: Back at Home

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Normally, the high school volleyball season is in the fall. For SPASH, their season was upended.

They moved their season to the alternate schedule in the spring. That means their season just started one week ago.

I speak with head coach Molly Williams along with seniors Amahra Matthai, Andrea Zwicker and Dylan Wall about what the process has been like.

We talk about the workouts they went through while at home, how different the games feel and how tough it was to watch their Wisconsin Valley Conference opponents play a fall schedule while they had to sit out.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

If you’d like to listen to previous episodes, you can click here.

