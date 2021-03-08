First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Other than a cool start for the first day of March, temperatures have been well above normal throughout the past week with most high temps in the 30s and 40s. As the wind direction shifts to the south for the beginning of the work week, temperatures will continue to soar well into the 50s for Monday with several 60s possible for Tuesday. There may be several record highs set for Tuesday.

Windy and warm conditions continue Tuesday, with some record highs possible (WSAW)

The next storm system will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain becoming likely for all locations and a few thundershowers may develop Wednesday afternoon. At this time, most locations will pick up less than an inch of rainfall, which will lead to some very sloppy and eventually dangerous ice conditions by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Please be very careful this whole week, as temps continue to remain well above average.

After the passage of the Wednesday storm system, temperatures will return to the 30s for day time highs as night time lows drop back into the teens throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Daylight Saving Time will start early Sunday morning, so please don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour when going to bed Saturday night. Please make sure you test your batteries in your smoke detectors and replace the batteries if needed.

Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night, March 13. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2a.m. (WSAW)

Please exercise caution around all area lakes, rivers, creeks, etc. as the melt continues this week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.