CoVantage Credit Union offers heating relief loan program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CoVantage Credit Union is offering a Heating Relief Loan to help get people through the rest of the cold weather months.

The loan is designed to help folks pay their heating bill if they are struggling to get by.

Anyone can apply for up to $750 between March 8 and June 15.

“We’re the type of organization that always wants to do right by our members, one of the sayings that we have here is that we can’t always help, but we will always try and I think this is a good example of just that,” CoVantage Credit Union Vice President of Consumer Lending Howard Heinrich said.

You don’t have to be a member of CoVantage Credit Union to apply, but you do have to qualify to be a member. Follow the link to apply.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.