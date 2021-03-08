Advertisement

‘Bowling for Kids’ Sake’ fundraiser goes virtual

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin is hosting its biggest fundraising event, “Bowling for Kids’ Sake” virtually this year.

Participants of Bowling for Kids’ Sake are getting creative this year by bringing the bowling event inside their homes with a goal to raise $40,000 by the end of March.

“[It’s] just some fun opportunities for kids to win some prizes and help raise money for the kids,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin Executive Director Dawn Cherek said.

Just because there’s a pandemic going on, doesn’t mean the fun of bowling has to end, it just looks a little different this year.

“It’s not just about the bowling, it’s really about the kids and even though this year’s event looks different the need in our community really hasn’t changed. Now more than ever the kids in our program really look up to their big,” Cherek said.

This year’s fundraiser will last for all of March and participants can create their own at-home bowling alleys or go to a real alley on their own time.

“I can’t say how grateful enough I am for the fundraiser,” Big Brother Ethan John Beilfuss said.

The month will also be filled with interactive fundraising activities that participants can submit photos and videos of.

Each group is encouraged to set up online fundraising pages to share on social media to help raise that $40,000.

“It allows big brothers big sisters to continuously support our match and provide that professional guidance ad relationship that I or my little may need at some point or another,” Beilfuss said.

The goal is for participants to raise at least $50 each, the fundraiser is a way to have some bonding time for kids.

Beilfuss said becoming a big brother has been life-changing.

“You may not think you have enough time, but I promise you the minute you get in with your little, you’re going to love every single minute of it and it’s going to be a blessing,” Beilfuss said.

Anyone is able to join the fun, be sure to follow the link to donate, all proceeds will go towards serving matches.

