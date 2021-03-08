Advertisement

Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is set to make his first prime time address this week.

The White House press secretary announced Monday the president will speak to the nation Thursday night.

He will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to the White House, Biden will remember the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the pandemic but also talk about getting the country back to normal.

March 11 is significant because on that day last year, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

Then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation a few hours later and announced new measures to confront the public health crisis.

