America’s top psychiatrist shares research on improving mental health during the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During this historically stressful time, it’s not surprising that the incidence of depression has tripled and that doctors have been working overtime to help people manage critical emotional problems. Now, as the nation struggles with the pandemic, a new book has just been released by #1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Daniel Amen, that equips people with powerful weapons to battle inner dragons that are breathing fire on your brain, driving unhealthy behaviors and robbing you of joy and contentment.

In Your Brain Is Always Listening, Dr. Amen shows you how to recognize harmful ‘dragons’, and he gives you the weapons to vanquish them.

What you can learn from Dr. Amen’s new book:

· How to manage depression and the challenges of Covid-19

· Habits that increase chances you’ll be overweight, overwhelmed and an underachiever

· Addicted ‘dragons’ that make you lose control of your health, wealth and relationships

· Automatic negative thoughts that fuel anxiety and depression

Dr. Amen joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Monday to, not only share highlights from his new book, but to explain how people can manage depression in these troubled times.

Dr. Amen is one of America’s leading psychiatrists and brain health experts. He has authored or coauthored 70 professional articles and more than 30 books, including New York Times mega-bestseller Change Your Brain, Change Your Life. He has appeared on numerous television shows including Dr. Phil, Larry King, Dr. Oz, The Doctors and The View.

The Washington Post has called Dr. Amen “America’s most popular psychiatrist” because of his wildly popular clinics which have over 4,000 patient visits a month and has the world’s largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 140,000 scans on patients from 120 countries.

For more information, visit: yourbrainisalwayslistening.com and danielamenmd.com

