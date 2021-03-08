Advertisement

AARP demystifies a tax season like none other

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For many taxpayers, this is likely to be the most complicated tax season they’ve faced – a tax season like none other, since the personal income tax was established in 1913.

Taxpayers are unclear if their economic stimulus payments are taxable (they’re not), and some are concerned they missed a stimulus payment that was due them (tax time is a good time to claim it).

Older Americans in particular may be struggling this year. Because of COVID, some have lost jobs and face taxes on their unemployment income. Recent widows or widowers may be managing finances on their own for the first time.

The bottom line: COVID has disrupted people’s lives and finances, leaving them with questions and confusion. On Monday, Margi Mannix, the digital editor in chief for AARP joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to help demystify this tax season. Click on the video above to hear her tips and advice.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast
Mental health and your brain
America’s top psychiatrist shares research on improving mental health during the pandemic
3 suspects officially charged in death of Christian Schauer
3 suspects officially charged in death of Christian Schauer
Child killed in incident involving bus near Auburndale
Child killed in incident involving bus near Auburndale