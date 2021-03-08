3 arrested following young man's murder to appear in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Three people arrested for their alleged roles in the death of a 20-year-old man are expected to be formally charged Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Jared Carl, 20, his father, Shawn Carl, 50, and Audrey Benson, 20 all remain in jail on high cash bonds.

The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Jared Carl has told investigators his father shot Schauer. Benson said Jared Carl shot Schauer.

Prosecutors previously requested more time to follow-up on Benson’s claim. Court records show all three will appear in court Monday afternoon.

