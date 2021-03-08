Advertisement

3 arrested following young man's murder to appear in court

Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson
Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Three people arrested for their alleged roles in the death of a 20-year-old man are expected to be formally charged Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Jared Carl, 20, his father, Shawn Carl, 50, and Audrey Benson, 20 all remain in jail on high cash bonds.

The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Jared Carl has told investigators his father shot Schauer. Benson said Jared Carl shot Schauer.

Prosecutors previously requested more time to follow-up on Benson’s claim. Court records show all three will appear in court Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
A Building Committee comprised of Board of Directors members and volunteers was convened to...
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park to kick off $4 million capital campaign
Lava exploding out of Mount Etna in January 2021.
Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions; ash rains on towns

Latest News

Breaking news
Hazmat team responding to Mosinee paper mill
Tapping Maple Trees At Home
Tapping Maple Trees At Home
Remaining mild with temps mainly in the 50s for Monday
First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast
Clouds to sun on Monday, warmer on Tuesday with record highs possible. Showers and a chance of...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast