Advertisement

2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible

(UW Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - About 2 million more Wisconsin residents, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the next round to be announced later this week.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Monday the new eligibility group will likely be unveiled on Thursday.

The last expansion, which included teachers and grocery store workers, was about 700,000 people. Health officials have been under pressure to broaden those eligible to people with underlying health conditions that could put them more at risk of serious illness should they get COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Amanda Petersen of Oconto Falls says an ice shanty built by her late husband (pictured here)...
Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake
The racers line up before a race on Saturday.
Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures

Latest News

What older Americans need to lookout for when filing income taxes
What older Americans need to lookout for when filing income taxes
Psychiatrist, author discusses how to 'tame the hidden dragons' to get control your happiness
Psychiatrist, author discusses how to 'tame the hidden dragons' to get control your happiness
Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin goes virtual this year
Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin goes virtual this year
Remaining mild with temps mainly in the 50s for Monday
First Alert Weather - Back to work mild forecast