Wausau woman sends handmade baby hats across the country

Hats for Hearts initiative delivers handmade hats to babies across the country.
Hats for Hearts initiative delivers handmade hats to babies across the country.
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hats for Hearts initiative delivers handmade hats to babies across the country.

It’s a new initiative from Wausau organization Two Hearts Project.

Gina White founded the organization after White lost brother to heart disease in December of 2019. The organization raises awareness about the disease through community service.

“I just wanted to focus my energy on something with his passing,” White said. “So, I began crocheting and knitting.”

White established a goal last year to have hundreds of handmade baby hats sent to facilities across the country.

“I started crocheting them in December of last year,” she explained, “And I’ve been averaging about a hundred a month or so.”

Finding facilities to donate to, however, was a challenge for her.

“I began sending emails upon emails.,” she explained. “I probably sent at least hundred or so emails. I sent them to hospitals and pregnancy resource centers.”

After only having luck with 11 out of the 50 states, she partnered with March of Dimes.

“They have a military baby shower I believe every year,” White said. “I took a little bit of time away from finding my states and I’ve been actually making the baby hats for them for there military baby shower this year.”

March of Dimes, inadvertently, will help White achieve her goal.

“They’ll send them out to military families across the country,” she said.

So far, White has 540 baby hats ready to ship to March of Dimes.

She says her and her husband will continue to crochet the hats and she is always accepting contributions.

