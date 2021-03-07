Warmer weather brings more customers to Tommy’s car wash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Warmer temperatures are bringing more customers to Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

“Basically when the sun comes out, that’s when people come. Today’s a good example, the sun’s out, it’s nice, a lot of people are going to come wash their cars,” said General Manager Corey Heinz.

Tommy’s opened two locations in the area last year. Weston was in January, followed by Wausau in June. But COVID-19 followed by cold winter months was a damper on Tommy’s newest location.

“So it was tougher, a little slower start, than we would have had if it wasn’t for the pandemic, but just right now it has picked up, back to normal,” said Heinz.

Customer Phyllis Burclaff was among those lured out by the good weather.

“We went out for a walk this morning and did a couple errands and said, ‘Let’s go get the van washed, clean it up, vacuum all the salt out of it,’ so it’s a good day to be here,” she said

And Heinz doesn’t mind bringing on a few extra hands to fulfill their motto of “clean, shiny, dry.”

“We are in that process right now of trying to beef up the staff a little bit because obviously we are doing more cars daily and need to be staffed more,” he said.

Heinz says the unlimited monthly packages Tommy’s offers are a great option in the winter.

“Obviously the salt will really damage your car, so with our Unlimited Club it’s awesome because you can come as many times as you want, so if you go down the street and the salt enters your car again, come back through and wash again,” he said.

Although the salt is not an issue in the warmer months, he does advise keeping your cars clean and waxed so that the paint is safe from the sun.

“We feel that our works package which offers the waxes and the tire shine, that’s a real good feature in the summer because it’s just going to protect your car more,” he said

