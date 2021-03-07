Peyton’s Promise collects donations for local nonprofits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday, Peyton’s Promise collected hundreds of essential pantry items for local organizations.

Peyton’s Promise serves as a liaison between food drives and organizations.

Since 2016, Peyton’s Promise and Trig’s have collaborated to collect food and monetary donations to distribute to the community.

“They have donated thousands and thousands and thousands of foods between the events that we come to and also the donation boxes in the store,” Advocate Lauren Krembs said. “We’re just super grateful that we get to work with them because it helps a lot with the community.”

Dozens of Kraft Foods also employees bought the company’s food to donate to Peyton’s Promise.

Over $800 of Kraft Mac and Cheese, Easy Cups, and the company’s ranch was donated to Peyton’s Place. The organization then matched that price, totaling to $1,664 in Kraft Foods to donate to the community.

The Neighbors’ Place, Salvation Army, Thrive Church and Blessings in a Backpack all received portions of the donation.

Although this was the first time Kraft and Peyton’s Promise collaborated, this was not the first time Kraft donated its food to the community, according to Plant Manager Amanda Mandefro.

“We like to take the money and use it back within our community,” Mandefro said. “So, we always find different organizations to partner with and at this time, we partnered with Peyton’s Promise to get it distributed within our community.”

