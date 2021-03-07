Oconto Falls woman says ice shanty, built by late husband, was stolen from Shawano Lake

CECIL, Wis. (WBAY) - Amanda Petersen has been fishing on Shawano Lake since she was four years old.

“For me I grew up with hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, and fishing is huge,” Petersen of Oconto Falls said. “It’s something that we can do and remember my husband. Remember all the time we spent out here together, sorry,” she paused to take a breath as she begins to tear. “Continue to build memories with my daughter.”

According to Shawano County deputies, some time between the night of February 20th and the morning of the 21st her ice shanty was stolen from Cecil Bay.

Sometime between 6pm on Saturday the 20th and 830am on Sunday the 21st someone stole this ice shack off of Cecil Bay... Posted by Shawano County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

“It had wheels underneath it, they drove up to it, hooked it up to whatever vehicle they had, and drove away with it,” Petersen said.

The shanty was built by her husband who died suddenly in 2019 of a brain aneurysm.

“I have a 9-year-old daughter who is heartbroken because her dad built that for her. It has a bunk on the inside that was put in for her. I mean, I have countless pictures of the three of us ice fishing. We lived on the ice when he was still here,” she said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ deadline to remove ice shanties from inbound waters south of highway 64, such as Shawano Lake, is Sunday.

For Lake Michigan, Green Bay, Lake Superior, and inbound waters north of highway 64, anglers still have until next Sunday.

Fishermen can continue using portable ice shanties after those dates as long as they’re actively used and removed by the end of each day.

As for Petersen, she hopes for her daughter’s sake that the ice shanty is returned.

“She’s been raised with a strong outdoors passion kind of thing, so it’s really hard to go home and explain to her that someone took it,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.