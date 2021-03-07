First Alert Weather: Staying mild, record highs possible Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Intervals of clouds and some sunshine for today. It will be a bit breezy with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

Not as chilly tonight with some clouds. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s north, while in the upper 20s to low 30s in Central Wisconsin. Morning clouds and some patchy fog on Monday, yielding to some sunshine in the afternoon. Milder with highs close to 50. Tuesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week and there could be some new record highs set across the region. Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Milder first half of the week, then cooling down. (WSAW)

Here are the numbers to beat for new record highs on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Low pressure and a cold front will be headed our way on Wednesday. Periods of rain showers, with perhaps a thunderstorm later in the day into the early evening in parts of Central Wisconsin. Rainfall of around a half-inch is anticipated. The rain showers could mix with or change to snow showers Wednesday night across the Northwoods. The precipitation should wind down after midnight. Any snowfall accumulations are expected to be minimal.

You'll need the umbrella on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Times of rain, chance of a storm later in the afternoon/evening. (WSAW)

Rain showers could change to snow showers Wednesday night. (WSAW)

The snow showers will end early Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Chillier on Thursday with some sun. Highs near 40. Friday and Saturday feature intervals of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s. Another storm system could be impacting the Badger State next Sunday. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

