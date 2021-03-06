Advertisement

Wisconsin U.S. Senators split in vote for American Rescue Plan

(NBC15)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin voted in favor of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, while U.S. Senator Ron Johnson voted against the legislation.

Baldwin issued a statement late Saturday morning that said:

“We have not beaten this pandemic and people are still struggling in Wisconsin. I have supported taking bold legislative action to provide help to Wisconsin families, schools, workers and small businesses and now we are providing that help. The American Rescue Plan is the support Wisconsin needs right now to help us get past this public health crisis and move our economy forward.”

Following the vote, Senator Johnson issued this statement to NewsChannel 7:

“This is not covid relief - it is a massive debt burden that further mortgages our children’s future. I support helping people truly affected by the pandemic, but we should have targeted the unspent $1 trillion from previous bills first.  The economy is already in a strong recovery, and this bill could spark harmful inflation. It was unneeded and unwise.”

The legislation is not final. Due to amendments in the Senate, the bill must now go back to the House for a final vote. That is expected to happen sometime early next week.

