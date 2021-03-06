Wisconsin begins sending federal unemployment benefits that were approved in December

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tens of thousands of unemployed people in Wisconsin should start receiving federal unemployment assistance benefits. On Friday, the Dept. of Workforce Development (DWD) announced distribution of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation was underway.

In the first day since they started distributing payments, the agency has provided benefits to nearly 30,000 people across the state, according to its figures. The payments include over $100 million in backpay and add-ons, the agency added.

As far as the backpay, DWD explained the federal government approved the funding on December 27, but the state could not get the money to people who were out of work until Thursday because of its “antiquated Unemployment Insurance computer system.”

In February, after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers argued over who was to blame for not updating the system, which was still relying on the COBOL coding language, both sides reached an agreement. On Feb. 25, Evers signed the legislation overwhelmingly passed by the legislature to bring DWD’s infrastructure into the 21st century.

Qualifying recipients could receive up to 11 weeks of backpay.

While 29,118 people did start receiving their payments, approximately 1,700 will still have to wait, because their claims could not be processed automatically, the agency added. Its employees are currently reviewing them, and state officials expect to have most of them paid over the next two weeks.

DWD recommends anyone still awaiting a payment to check their claims portal for an update. Its progress tracker is available here.

While the PEUC moneys are on their way to beneficiaries, the agency noted its workers are now transitioning to launch other federal programs and extensions, including the Continued Assistance Act.

