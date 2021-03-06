UWSP men’s hockey dominates in regular season finale

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - It took the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (5-3-1, 5-3-1) just 101 seconds to take the lead and the Pointers never looked back in a 6-1 win over Northland (0-7-1, 0-7-1) in the regular-season finale.

Nick Gonrowski (New Hope, Minn./) netted his first career goal at the 1:41 mark of the first as he slipped a backhand shot through the five-hole of the NC goaltender. Fellow freshmen Harrison Stewart (Rockford, Ill./) and Justin Daly (Delano, Minn./) were credited with assists.

Ryan Orgel (Los Angeles, Calif./) extended the UWSP advantage to 2-0 at the 4:10 mark of the first. Stewart and Tristan Conrad (Lockport, Ill./) assisted on the goal.

UWSP poured it on when Brandon McReynolds (North Vancouver, B.C./) pushed the lead to 3-0 at the 7:06 mark. Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill./) and Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) added helpers.

Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn.) buried a power-play goal at the 3:04 point of the second. Zach Zech (South Lyon, Mich./) and Orgel had assists on the special teams tally.

The LumberJacks got on the board at the 8:24 mark of the second, one of just six shots on net in the game.

Stewart scored his first career goal late in the second on a feed from Moline and McReynolds. Nicholas Aromatario (Woodbridge, Ont.) netted the first of his career in the third period with Moline and Zech assisting.

UWSP netminder Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) was virtually untested needing to make just five saves for the win. The Pointers defense allowed just six shots on goal, a program record for fewest shot on goal in a game.

NC goaltenders Taylor Unruh and Chris Curr combined for 49 saves.

The Pointers will await the WIAC seeding to be determined over the weekend for the date, location and opponent UWSP will face in the WIAC Tournament.