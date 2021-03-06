Advertisement

Study: Scientists Demonstrate Two-Way Communication with Lucid Dreamers

An international study shows that some Lucid Dreamers were able to answer simple Math & Yes-No questions correctly.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Have you ever been able to control your dreams? The concept isn’t new, but the ability to communicate to & from the dream world is the subject of a recent international study. A team of researchers has concluded that two-way communication is possible with Lucid Dreamers. The study was published in Current Biology.

Lucid Dreaming is a state of mind in which the dreamer is aware they’re dreaming. This happens during the REM (Rapid-Eye-Movement) stage of sleeping. At this point, the body is virtually paralyzed. The sleeper is only able to twitch and move their eyes. The study used participants who have practiced and mastered lucid dreaming. Special devices were used to analyze eye & facial muscle movement.

4 Teams from 4 countries conducted 158 trials with 36 participants. Simple Yes-No questions were asked in addition to simple math problems like “8 minus 6″. While most of the time (61%) it wasn’t clear participants weren’t responding, the sleepers answered questions correctly 18% of the time.

In an interview with NPR, one of the authors, Karen Konkoly, says that scientists used to think it was pointless to communicate with those who were asleep. This study proves otherwise and invites further research.

