Snowmobile racing continues despite warm termperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 40-degree weather didn’t stop the Nutterville Snownuts from racing snowmobiles.

“If you like snowmobiling and having a good time. Helping out a good cause here,” racer Ross Christiansen said, “That’s pretty much most of it.”

The first Beatercross snowmobile races for the Marathon County club went off with a bang.

“It’s all about the fun. Yeah, we’re competitive, but it’s more or less having fun,” explained Nicholas Kurth, who raced in the event.

These races are unique. It requires beater snowmobiles that are older than 2,000 and cost 500 dollars are less.

“Hopefully it’s not running by the time you go home,” Christiansen said with a laugh.

“You see a lot of different characters. People trying to get them running” added racer Zach Rogers, “People breaking, stuff happening. Everybody is working on them and having a good time.”

The crew was up until midnight last night hauling snow in to keep this track fit for racing.

“We just yesterday brought in 10-12 truckloads of snow and they’re gone in the sun already,” explained Nutterville Snownuts Snowmobile Club president Gus DeBels.

Months worth of work, all the way to the final day.

“It was not out of the ordinary to see three of four guys out there working on the track,” DeBels said, “Making adjustments on it and the equipment.”

Yet on a 40-degree day, they made it.

“There was never a thought in our mind that we weren’t going to do it,” DeBels said, “there was definite discussion about what the event was going to turn out as.”

Around 1,000 people attended the crucial fundraiser for the Nutterville Snownuts snowmobile club.

“Snowmobile clubs. They don’t generate a lot of money,” Kurth said, “And events like this really help boost the club.”

“We all here take a lot of pride in what we do for this club and it’s surreal,” DeBels said, “It’s absolutely cool.”

The money will go towards updating equipment and helping with trail maintenance. The CDC does recommend avoiding gatherings, indoor or outdoor, and wearing masks where it is difficult to socially distance at least 6 feet.

