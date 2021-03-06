Advertisement

Humana notifying 65,000 health plan members information was exposed

Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)
Humana office in Louisville (WAVE)(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBAY) - Humana says it’s notifying 65,000 health plan members that their personal information and medical records may have been inappropriately exposed.

According to Humana, an employee for a subcontractor that helps verify data reported to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services used members’ information for unauthorized training purposes for two months last year.

The person responsible is no longer an employee.

Humana says the information may have included names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, email and postal addresses, phone numbers, insurance identification numbers, medical record numbers, treatment information, and X-rays and other imagery.

Because of the way the information was shared in training, Humana doesn’t think the personal information will be used inappropriately. As a precaution, it’s offering free identity theft protection to all of the affected Humana members for two years.

About 800 of the health plan members affected are in Wisconsin.

Humana says it took immediate steps with the contractor to make sure appropriate physical and technical safeguards are in place to protect members’ information and tighten those measures.

Members who have questions can call Humana toll-free, 1-800-457-4708.

