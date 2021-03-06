Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mild start to the new week

More dry weather for the next few days, record highs possible Tuesday
Plenty of stars and chilly tonight.
Plenty of stars and chilly tonight.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have been soaking up the sunshine the last few days in the Wisconsin River Valley. Although the start of the new week will not have as many days of bright sunshine, it is going to be getting warmer through Tuesday.

A starlit sky and chilly tonight. Lows in the single digits in the coldest spots across the Northwoods, while mid teens to around 20 in a majority of the rest of the area.

A mild start to the week with highs in the 50s.
A mild start to the week with highs in the 50s.

Sunshine to start on Sunday will mix with increasing clouds as the day wears on. Breezy and a little milder with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid 40s to near 50. There might be some early morning low clouds or fog on Monday, otherwise a good deal of sun as the day goes along. Milder with highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday is expected to have record highs in many spots across North Central Wisconsin. Increasing clouds and unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Wausau, Marshfield, Antigo, and Rhinelander have the best shot at setting a new record high, while a bit more challenging in Stevens Point and Merill. Wisconsin Rapids will probably fall short of matching the record high, which is in the upper 60s.

There are the numbers to beat on Tuesday to set new record highs.
There are the numbers to beat on Tuesday to set new record highs.

A cold front and wave of low pressure will move our way for Wednesday. Periods of rain showers with a chance later in the day or evening of a thunderstorm in parts of Central Wisconsin. Still mild with highs in the mid 50s. The rain showers could change over to snow showers before ending later Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the northern half of the area. Little in the way of accumulation is expected.

Rain showers are likely Wednesday.
Rain showers are likely Wednesday.
Rain showers, maybe a storm Wednesday evening.
Rain showers, maybe a storm Wednesday evening.
A quarter to half inch of rain is possible, based on the American GFS model.
A quarter to half inch of rain is possible, based on the American GFS model.
The European model shows a more widespread risk of a half inch or more of rainfall into...
The European model shows a more widespread risk of a half inch or more of rainfall into Wednesday night.

Thursday a mix of sun and clouds, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Chilly to wrap up the week and going the start of next weekend with some sun. Highs in the mid 30s.

