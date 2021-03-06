Advertisement

DNR: Burn vegetative debris now while snow is on the ground

DNR fire crews on scene Saturday at wildfire in Juneau County on the Necedah Wildlife Refuge...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Natural Resources warned residents Friday to burn any vegetative debris now, as a wildfire risk will remain this spring amid Wisconsin’s storm damaged areas.

According to a news release, the DNR asked people to burn any vegetative debris now while the ground is still snow covered. Residents should also check any previously burned piles for embers that have lingered.

DNR Forestry Area Leader Craig Williams noted the DNR is still seeing an abundance of fuel for fire from the 2019 storms that left miles of downed trees.

“With minimal snowpack over the winter, the DNR anticipates the potential for large-scale fires to occur in these heavy blowdown areas, until vegetation fully greens-up,” Williams said. “The hardest hit storm damage areas will have more fire restrictions in place, so people should diligently check the daily fire restrictions before burning.”

The DNR noted fire season starts after the snow melts and vegetation dries out due to warmer temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

Before people burn their timber, the DNR asks they obtain a proper burning permit and check daily fire restrictions.

