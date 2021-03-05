Advertisement

Steering clear of arguments brought on by emotionally-charged issues

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Through conversations and social media, it’s clear that everyone has differing opinions on the pandemic -- right down to wearing a mask. But it’s important that, although opinions aren’t the same, we remain respectful .

Licensed professional counselor Rick Jass, from Charis Counseling, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday. He said this is a topic that has many strong opinions surrounding it.

“One thing that’s happened in over the past 10 years is just the number of sources people can go to for information, and so the information that you’re seeing, might not be the information that your neighbor is seeing.. your family members are seeing,” Jass said.

He said there’s a psychological dynamic that’s called cognitive dissonance.

“That’s a big word that basically means we come into a situation with our own set of beliefs, and if information comes in that contradicts that set of beliefs, then we want to tend to reject it,” Jass added. “Because otherwise that would mean that I might have to shift the way I’m thinking about something, and psychologically it’s really hard for us to do that.”

He said research has shown that on social media, there’s a decrease in the amount of empathy people have.

“They just want to defend their own beliefs. It’s probably best to just stay out of those emotionally-charged conversations.”

In front of friends and families, having these conversations might be best if avoided altogether, much like avoiding political talk at the dinner table.

“One thing that would be best is to use ‘I’ statements. Try to stay away from the ‘yous’, because otherwise defenses come up and it’s hard for people to hear,” said Jass.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to pay $72,000 plus some benefits
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre raising funds
A Stevens Point theatre receives help in raising funds from actress Kathy Kinney
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids man drenched with fire hose to raise money for Special Olympics
Wisconsin Rapids man drenched with fire hose to raise money for Special Olympics
the T.B. Scott mansion is soon to be demolished
Pieces of T.B. Scott Mansion for sale to public
Keeping your vehicle safe and dry as ice conditions deteriorate
Keeping your vehicle safe and dry as ice conditions deteriorate
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
First case of South African COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin
The Portage Police Dept. released body cam footage of a water rescue on Thursday, March 4,...
WATCH: Portage police save child who fell through the ice on the Wisconsin River