Steering clear of arguments brought on by emotionally-charged issues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Through conversations and social media, it’s clear that everyone has differing opinions on the pandemic -- right down to wearing a mask. But it’s important that, although opinions aren’t the same, we remain respectful .

Licensed professional counselor Rick Jass, from Charis Counseling, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday. He said this is a topic that has many strong opinions surrounding it.

“One thing that’s happened in over the past 10 years is just the number of sources people can go to for information, and so the information that you’re seeing, might not be the information that your neighbor is seeing.. your family members are seeing,” Jass said.

He said there’s a psychological dynamic that’s called cognitive dissonance.

“That’s a big word that basically means we come into a situation with our own set of beliefs, and if information comes in that contradicts that set of beliefs, then we want to tend to reject it,” Jass added. “Because otherwise that would mean that I might have to shift the way I’m thinking about something, and psychologically it’s really hard for us to do that.”

He said research has shown that on social media, there’s a decrease in the amount of empathy people have.

“They just want to defend their own beliefs. It’s probably best to just stay out of those emotionally-charged conversations.”

In front of friends and families, having these conversations might be best if avoided altogether, much like avoiding political talk at the dinner table.

“One thing that would be best is to use ‘I’ statements. Try to stay away from the ‘yous’, because otherwise defenses come up and it’s hard for people to hear,” said Jass.

