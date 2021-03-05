Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson asks for full reading of COVID-19 relief bill

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As soon as the Senate began considering the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., forced the chamber’s clerks to begin reading the entire 628-page measure aloud.

He said earlier that he was doing it to “shine the light on this abusive and obscene amount of money.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Schumer said Johnson would “accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks.”

Asked about GOP delays, Biden told reporters he’s talked to Republican lawmakers and added, “We’re keeping everybody informed.” Biden met last month with Republican senators who offered a plan one-third the size of Democrats’ proposal, and there have been no signs since of serious talks.

Johnson’s move, which would take many hours to complete, pointed to a larger GOP argument: Democrats were ramming an overpriced bill through that disregarded that growing numbers of vaccinations and other signs suggesting the country’s pandemic ordeal is beginning to ease.

