Rib Mountain discussing becoming a village or city

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain is looking to change its title, to city or village. The process used to involve the Wisconsin State Legislature. Now to become incorporated involves the Wisconsin Circuit Court and an Administration review from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

“If a town follows those procedures they become incorporated and become a city or a village,” Deputy Director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Curt Witynski said.

So what separates a village, city, and town? Witynski says the differences lie in more than the names.

“Most towns do not have a police department, they rely on the county sheriff. They probably have a volunteer fire department. They would usually not have a water utility or a sewer utility,” Witynski said.

On Tuesday the Town of Rib Mountain discussed some of the pros and cons of incorporating. One positive part of incorporation is the chance to secure their borders.

“Being able to have our own control when it comes to extraterritorial zoning authority,” Rib Mountain Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said.

“Its borders will no longer be subject to another city or village. The territory to that new city or new village will no longer be subject to annexation,” Witynski said.

One negative part would be the process of changing things over to fit regulations for a village or city instead of a town.

“Everything that’s applied says town. So we have to make sure that our ordinances are now meeting what the new community is going to be worth,” Rhoden said.

Talks are still in the early stages of incorporation. The town is planning to meet with an advisor to discuss what changes would need to happen before the discussion is even brought before the town board. So changes are a long way off.

“It’s not something that happens overnight it probably takes a lot of staff work as well. Obviously, some research, time, and money to make that happen,” Rhoden said.

For more information on the differences between a city, village, and town, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.