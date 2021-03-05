Advertisement

One injured in semi vs. train crash

(KWTX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is injured after a semi was struck by a train in the Town of Marshfield Friday morning.

According to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the railroad crossing at Day Rd and Yellowstone Dr just after 9:00 a.m. A semi hauling farm equipment was headed north on Day Rd when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the oncoming train, which was headed east. The semi was hit on the passenger side cab as it was crossing the railroad tracks.

The driver of the semi was taken to Marshfield Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Wood County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Hewitt Fire Department, Cameron Fire Department, Marshfield Fire and Rescue and the Canadian National Police.

