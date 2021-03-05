Advertisement

Man accused of killing Diemel brothers faces theft trial

Garland Joseph Nelson
Garland Joseph Nelson(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been charged with persuading someone to steal a trailer while he was in jail.

Garland Nelson’s trial in April on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle is legally separate from his capital murder trial in the July 2019 deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

(WEAU)

Charging documents in the theft trial say Nelson coerced someone outside of the jail to retrieve a trailer.

He told the person he paid $500 for the trailer, but police say he didn’t own it. Nelson’s murder trial is scheduled for March 2022.

