Advertisement

Johnson still undecided on seeking third Senate term

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday he remains undecided on whether to seek a third term and may not announce his plans for as much as a year, even though keeping his pledge not to run again is “probably my preference now.”

However, Johnson said when he made the pledge in 2016 he didn’t envision that Democrats would have full control of Congress and the White House.

“We’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats total control just ramming things through,” he said on a call with reporters.

Johnson’s seat is up in 2022 and numerous Republicans are considering running should he not seek a third term. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are the most prominent Democrats who have already announced they are running, as several others consider it.

Johnson said he was in no hurry to get in, noting that he didn’t launch his first campaign in 2010 until April of that year. The only ones who want him to decide now are political consultants, he said.

In 2016 Johnson said he wouldn’t run for a third term, but he’s since rescinded that.

“That pledge is on my mind,” Johnson said. “It was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now. I’m happy to go home.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to pay $72,000 plus some benefits
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre raising funds
A Stevens Point theatre receives help in raising funds from actress Kathy Kinney
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Latest News

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Clark County announces additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic
More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
Edgar boys basketball falls in the WIAA Div. 4 Sate Semifinals
A good deal of sunshine and a bit milder.
First Alert Weather: Dry & mild weekend