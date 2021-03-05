Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Dry & mild weekend

A good deal of sunshine today. Milder times in the days ahead.
A good deal of sunshine and a bit milder.
A good deal of sunshine and a bit milder.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another tranquil day weather-wise across the Wisconsin River Valley. Sunshine will be common today with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few passing clouds tonight and a bit chilly with lows in the teens in the Northwoods to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin. The sunglasses will continue to come in handy this weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Milder on Sunday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temps will be moderating through the first half of next week.
Temps will be moderating through the first half of next week.

The warming trend continues for the early half of the work week. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. Record highs are possible on Tuesday with increasing clouds as the day wears on. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. The record highs for Wausau, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Antigo, and Rhinelander could be challenged.

Some new record highs could be set on Tuesday afternoon.
Some new record highs could be set on Tuesday afternoon.

The new weather maker will be a rain producer for the region with rain showers moving in Tuesday night. Times of showers with perhaps a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Breezy and mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wet weather is expected Wednesday with perhaps a storm.
Wet weather is expected Wednesday with perhaps a storm.
Times of rain showers and maybe a storm Wednesday afternoon.
Times of rain showers and maybe a storm Wednesday afternoon.
The GFS Rainfall potential has heavier rainfall in the north.
The GFS Rainfall potential has heavier rainfall in the north.
The European model has more widespread rainfall of a half inch or more in the region.
The European model has more widespread rainfall of a half inch or more in the region.

Cooler Thursday with considerable cloudiness as the cold front stalls to our south. Highs in the low 40s. More clouds than breaks of sun next Friday with daytime readings peaking in the upper 30s.

