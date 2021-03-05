Edgar boys basketball falls in the WIAA Div. 4 Sate Semifinals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Edgar Wildcats boys basketball team’s season comes to an end in the WIAA Div. 4 State Semifinals. The Wildcats fell 65-41 to Lourdes Academy.

After a slow start that saw the Wildcats only score two points in the first 7:58 of the game, Edgar and Kyle Brewster settled in.

Brewster poured in a team-high 11 first-half points. Edgar shot 1/10 from deep and 9/25 from the field in the first half, but the Wildcats only trailed 25-19 at the break.

The second-half belonged to the Knights’ Josh Bauer. The junior was pouring it in from deep. Bauer shot 4/4 from downtown in the second-half and 5/6 for the game. He finished with 24 points.

Brewster led Edgar in scoring with 17 points. Austin Dahlke chipped in 10.

The Wildcats close out the season a 23-3.

