DOT looking for input on Marathon County road project

Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation North Central Region is looking for public input on proposed improvements to WIS 13 between WIS 98 in the Village of Spencer and County N in the City of Colby.

Because of public health concerns, there will be no in-person meeting about the project, but the public can submit input through an online survey. Residents, property, and business owners within the project area have also been mailed a handout with a comment form that can be sent back to the WisDOT. All public input must be submitted by Monday, March 22.

Proposed improvements include:

  • Concrete joint repair followed by surface grinding
  • Replacing existing asphalt shoulders
  • Reshaping and restoring existing gravel shoulders
  • Replacing non-Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps
  • Remove and replace guardrail
  • New bridge surface on the Little Eau Pleine River and Dill Creek bridges
  • Replacing pavement markings which includes converting the existing four-lane to a three-lane configuration with a center two-way-left-turn lane and urban shoulders from WIS 98 to Northcentral Technical College in Spencer.
  • Pavement markings in Unity will match existing markings.

Traffic impacts:

  • Rural sections of WIS 13 are planned to be closed to through traffic in segments during construction.
  • Traffic will be detoured via WIS 97 to WIS 153 and back to WIS 13 when WIS 13 south of WIS 153 is closed.
  • Traffic will be detoured via WIS 97 to WIS 29 and back to WIS 13 when the segment of WIS 13 north of WIS 153 is closed.
  • In urban areas, a single lane in each direction will remain open. WIS 13 will be open to local traffic during construction to allow access to driveways. Temporary pedestrian accommodations will be provided.

The project is currently scheduled for 2023 but could occur as early as 2022. More information about the project can be found here.

