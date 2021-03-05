Clark County announces additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Thursday.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Greenwood Fire and EMS Department, 103 Cannery Street, Greenwood, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required for eligible individuals. Click here to sign up.

For more information about future clinics, eligibility, and other vaccination options, visit the Clark County vaccine website.

