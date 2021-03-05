Advertisement

Clark County announces additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Health Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Thursday.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Greenwood Fire and EMS Department, 103 Cannery Street, Greenwood, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required for eligible individuals. Click here to sign up.

For more information about future clinics, eligibility, and other vaccination options, visit the Clark County vaccine website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to pay $72,000 plus some benefits
Wisconsin Rapids man charged with tax crimes
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Central Wisconsin Area Community Theatre raising funds
A Stevens Point theatre receives help in raising funds from actress Kathy Kinney
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
1 of 2 teens in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Latest News

(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Johnson still undecided on seeking third Senate term
More people in Wisconsin are inoculated for COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
Edgar boys basketball falls in the WIAA Div. 4 Sate Semifinals
A good deal of sunshine and a bit milder.
First Alert Weather: Dry & mild weekend