Bond set at $20K for suspect in Wausau house fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 29-year-old Wausau man is in the Marathon County Jail following allegations he intentionally set a fire at a home on 10th Avenue Monday night.

Crews responded to the home on the 300 block of North 10th Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Wausau Police Department Detective Lt. Nate Cihlar said when firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered two separate fires in the home.

James Farrar remains in the Marathon County Jail on $20,000 cash bond. Authorities are recommending he be charged with arson. He’s scheduled to return to court March 17.

Cihlar said only Farrar was home at the time of the fire. Farrar lived at the home, but did not own it.

No one was injured in the fire. The home was damaged but is not a total loss.

