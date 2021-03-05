Aspirus eases visitor restrictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health has updated its visitor guidelines to allow one dedicated visitor or support person for the duration of a patient’s visit.

The announcement came Friday morning. The new visitor guidelines will apply at all Aspirus locations in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. This applies to all patient care setting with the following exceptions:

· Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

· Pediatric patients – Two primary adult support persons per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed.

· COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

· Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

Aspirus officials say the updated guidelines reflect the sustained decrease of COVID-19 activity in the region. They will continually monitor COVID-19 activity, vaccination rates and the latest guidance from public health for any future considerations related to visitors.

