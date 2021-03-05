Advertisement

1 million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today that one million people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 500,000 individuals have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. 

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” said Gov. Evers in a video message. “While we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel. And every day we are one step closer than yesterday to reaching community-wide immunity and getting back to our Wisconsin way of life. So, thank you to everyone who has gotten the vaccine and those who plan to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and thank you to the vaccine providers across our state who are getting this done.”

As of March 4, Wisconsin ranked among the top in the nation and first in the Upper Midwest for number of doses administered per 100,000 people and is third in the nation in percentage of doses administered. Additionally, over 1 in 4 Wisconsinites age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 3 in 5 have received their first dose.

Since first receiving vaccine in mid-December, Wisconsin has continued to ramp up vaccination efforts. Earlier this week DHS made several announcements including expanded vaccine eligibility, the addition of Kroger pharmacies to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and a new vaccine hotline to assist Wisconsinites with general COVID-19 vaccine inquiries as well as with registering for vaccine appointments.

In addition, a second DHS community-based vaccination clinic in La Crosse will be opening next week. “Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “All three COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and we urge folks to get a shot when it is their turn. With increased vaccine supply on the way, we hope to reach the next million even sooner.”

