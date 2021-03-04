Advertisement

Wisconsin dad hits major push-up milestone in quest to break world record

Nate Carroll says his success so far is the result of breaking it down into “manageable chunks” of 4,000 push-ups per day.
Wisconsin Father Hits One Million Push-Up Milestone
Wisconsin Father Hits One Million Push-Up Milestone(Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin dad hit a big milestone Tuesday after making it his mission to break the world record for most push-ups completed in a 12-month period.

Nate Carroll finished his one-millionth push-up, along with his three children, since starting his quest on June 14, 2020, according to a news release.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation noted that the world record is 1,500,230 push-ups in a year, which has been unbroken for 31 years.

Carroll says his success so far is the result of breaking it down into “manageable chunks” of 4,000 push-ups per day.

“This challenge impacts every decision I make every day, from the moment the alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. until I call it a night, this challenge lives in my mind,” he said.

As Carroll completes his push-ups, he is also raising money for the foundation’s First Responder Home Program. This program works to pay off the mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty who had young children.

Carroll remarked that the philanthropy is a big part of his project.

“Everyone of these first responders left for work on a normal day. They said goodbye to their spouse and their kids and never come home. They gave up their lives to protect the lives of complete strangers. We call them heroes for making that sacrifice, but we can’t forget they were also called Mom or Dad.”

Nate Carroll

Carroll has a GoFundMe page for his campaign and can also be followed on YouTube to view his progress.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are recommending Amy Chulin-Carpenter be charged with attempted second-degree...
Bond set at $250K for suspect in Nekoosa shooting
Rika poses for a photo.
Police discuss recent large-scale drug busts spanning multiple central Wisconsin counties
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Sign hanging on the door of Heavens to Betsy.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Heavens to Betsy

Latest News

Students tap for sap
Students tap for sap
Colby School District vaccinations
Colby School District vaccinations
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Cooler on Thursday
The large photo of the 1996-1997 state championship hangs on the wall of Edgar's gymnasium.
Remembering Edgar boys basketball’s 1997 glory
Donating blood after a COVID vaccine
Donating blood after a COVID vaccine