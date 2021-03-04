Advertisement

Wild turkey shatters window at dentist’s office, enters examination room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KOVR) – A wild turkey certainly ruffled feathers with his ungraceful entrance at a dentist’s office recently.

Photos show the giant hole he left in a glass window of an examination room.

The bird eventually got plucked up and sent to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

“Usually they knock themselves out when they go into the window,” said Greg Grimm, treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue.

Grimm’s theory is that the turkey mistook his reflection for another male and attacked what he thought was a competitor for mates, since it’s now mating season for wild turkeys.

