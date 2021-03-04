Advertisement

The Big Ten will allow fans at the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

Big Ten Basketball Tournament
Big Ten Basketball Tournament(BIG TEN)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) - The Big Ten announced that it will allow 8,000 attendees into its tournament in Indianapolis.

The event will take place from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office. Further information will be distributed by university ticket offices, including a discounted student ticket program.

The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will utilize mobile tickets only. Stadium gates will open one hour prior to each session of the tournament to accommodate early arriving fans.

