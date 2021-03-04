Advertisement

Stevens Point contender in ‘fittest city’ challenge

Stevens Point needs your help to be crowed ‘Fittest Community’ in all of Wisconsin
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -A new fitness challenge is underway across Wisconsin and is pitting city against city for the title of Fittest Community.

The month-long ‘Be Active Wisconsin Community Challenge’ kicked off March 1. Forty different communities from Eau Claire to Green Bay are participating in the competition. Participants have until March 14 to register. The cost is $10. CLICK HERE to register.

Participation is open to everyone. Participants track their physical activity through the month. The community with the most active hours will win. Registered participants should record their activity on March 8.

Dan Kremer, director of the Stevens Point Parks and Rec Department is encouraging residents to get active.

“You can walk, bike hike, or make use of your rollerblades or your skateboard. Whatever it is that makes you excited and happy. Get out. Let’s go! The winter is about to go away here we want to be active and we want to see you out using these amenities we work on,” Kremer said.

Mayor Mike Wiza is getting in on the fun and is excited to see his community members get outside again.

“This is the time of the year where people have been cooped up all winter. We’re worse in this country with the pandemic we’ve been cooped up for a year. So we want to get people out and doing things,” Wiza said.

Minutes are tracked online weekly. The challenges’ goal is 800 active minutes.

