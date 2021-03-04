REPORT: Brewers sign outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a 2 year, $24 million contract, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reports. The deal reportedly has a player option after the first season.

Source: Jackie Bradley Jr. is heading to the Milwaukee Brewers. Two-year, $24 million deal with a player option after the first year. — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) March 4, 2021

Bradley Jr. brings a Gold Glove defense to the Brew Crew after eight season with the Red Sox. He was an all-star in 2016 and brought home the Gold Glove in 2018. Between 2015-2020, He hit 94 home runs with a .247 batting average. He was the ALCS MVP in 2018 on the way to a Red Sox World Series title.

The move crowds the outfield saw that the departure of long-time Brewer Ryan Braun. With Lorenzo Cain returning after opting out last year, Bradley Jr. joins Cain and Yelich in the outfield, along with right-handed batter Avisail Garcia.

