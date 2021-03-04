Advertisement

REPORT: Brewers sign outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run...
Boston Red Sox' Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a 2 year, $24 million contract, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reports. The deal reportedly has a player option after the first season.

Bradley Jr. brings a Gold Glove defense to the Brew Crew after eight season with the Red Sox. He was an all-star in 2016 and brought home the Gold Glove in 2018. Between 2015-2020, He hit 94 home runs with a .247 batting average. He was the ALCS MVP in 2018 on the way to a Red Sox World Series title.

The move crowds the outfield saw that the departure of long-time Brewer Ryan Braun. With Lorenzo Cain returning after opting out last year, Bradley Jr. joins Cain and Yelich in the outfield, along with right-handed batter Avisail Garcia.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are recommending Amy Chulin-Carpenter be charged with attempted second-degree...
Bond set at $250K for suspect in Nekoosa shooting
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Rika poses for a photo.
Police discuss recent large-scale drug busts spanning multiple central Wisconsin counties
Water reservoir. A large plastic barrel that collects rainwater.
Wausau moves forward with plan to implement rain barrel program
Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters

Latest News

UW-Superior vs. UWSP women's hockey. 3-3-21.
UW-Superior scores four unanswered to defeat UW-Stevens Point in women's hockey
1997 Glory
1997 Glory
The large photo of the 1996-1997 state championship hangs on the wall of Edgar's gymnasium.
Remembering Edgar boys basketball’s 1997 glory
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 39: History Made