REPORT: Brewers sign outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a 2 year, $24 million contract, The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams reports. The deal reportedly has a player option after the first season.
Bradley Jr. brings a Gold Glove defense to the Brew Crew after eight season with the Red Sox. He was an all-star in 2016 and brought home the Gold Glove in 2018. Between 2015-2020, He hit 94 home runs with a .247 batting average. He was the ALCS MVP in 2018 on the way to a Red Sox World Series title.
The move crowds the outfield saw that the departure of long-time Brewer Ryan Braun. With Lorenzo Cain returning after opting out last year, Bradley Jr. joins Cain and Yelich in the outfield, along with right-handed batter Avisail Garcia.
