Brewers to open American Family Field for fans at 25% capacity

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have been approved to open American Family Field to 25% capacity.

Let’s go! Fans can watch the Brewers live and in-person this season: pic.twitter.com/WyTZ62wd3E — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 4, 2021

At 25% capacity, 11,000 to 12,000 fans would be allowed inside the gates. American Family Field has a capacity of 41,900 and that is not including group areas.

“This is an exciting day for us, as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field, said Rick Schlesinger, the Milwaukee Brewers President. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

Tailgating was not approved by the Milwaukee Health Department.

