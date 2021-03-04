Over $8 million in unclaimed property matched to rightful owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue announced Wednesday that $8.2 million in unclaimed property has been matched to their rightful owners.

“Getting this property in the hands of its owners is something we take pride in doing,” DOR Secretary Peter Barca said.

According to a news release, the DOR will mail 700 “notice of unclaimed property” letters worth over $5.5 million to people whose property was worth more than $2,000. Each letter will explain to the recipient on how they can claim their effects.

The department will also mail $2.7 million in checks automatically to 26,000 people whose matched property is worth $2,000 or less. Barca explained that these checks are very helpful to families this year.

“Mailing the checks this year is especially sweet as so many households continue to struggle with taking care of the basics like paying bills, rent and buying groceries,” Barca added.

The DOR noted that there is still $625 million worth of unclaimed property. People can look on the DOR website for unclaimed property, which ranges from funds in savings or checking accounts to insurance policies.

