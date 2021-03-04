National average gas price likely to reach $3 per gallon in coming months

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The national average for gas prices is likely to reach $3 per gallon by Memorial Day, GasBuddy warns Thursday.

According to a news release, the travel app predicts the odds of this happening are at 70%.

GasBuddy explained that the reason oil prices have had a strong chance of reaching $3 in recent years is from OPEC’s delay in creating enough oil production to meet global demands. The oil demand has rebounded amid the vaccine rollout, GasBuddy continued.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick DeHaan, reports that Thursday’s OPEC meeting ended without an increase in oil production. This means that the large cuts to oil production in 2020 by OPEC will generally be extended, causing a new high in prices for crude oil.

“Extending the production cuts maintains a growing imbalance between demand and supply, and puts more pressure on oil prices to rise, should global demand continue to recover,” De Haan said. “A continued recovery seems likely, led by American motorists filling their tanks at the fastest pace since the pandemic began.”

GasBuddy data indicates that gasoline demand has risen by 15% from the week prior as more Americans fill up their tanks.

The last time that national average reached $3 was Oct. 10, 2014- more than 2,300 days ago. The price got close to $3 per gallon in 2018, when the national average price was $2.97 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.