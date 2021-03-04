March is National Nutrition Month: Putting your best fork forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March is National Nutrition Month, and it’s important that our mental and gut health are aligned.

Nutritionist, Dr. Mike Roussell, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to talk about the best easy eats you should make sure are part of your diet. He said gut health is important for your overall health.

“Things like stress, certain foods and medications can disrupt the balance of gut micro-bio. And this can cause our body to have the occasional gas, bloating and abdominal discomfort.”

He said instead of reaching for probiotic foods like kombucha and sour kraut, because they don’t contain a lot of probiotics nor is there a lot of research supporting their benefit, go for Align probiotics. They’re backed by 20 years of probiotic research.

“They’re the number one probiotic recommended by gastroenterologists. It’ll supplement your digestive system with good bacteria 24/7 so you can always have a good balance.”

Learn more: www.alignprobiotics.com

In terms of eating healthy, Dr. Roussell recommended having healthy, portable snacks to go with you, so when you get hungry, you have a good option.

“[Pistachios] are high in fiber and antioxidants. They’re loaded with vitamin B6 and potassium. They contain six grams of protein, and it’s a complete protein.”

Pistachios are also one of the lowest calorie nuts.

“Fourty-nine nuts, which is a lot of nuts, only contains 160 calories,” he said.

Learn more: https://americanpistachios.org/

The food choices we make also affects our mental health.

“Mental health really consists of four things: experiences, exposures, environment and also our genetics,” Dr. Roussell explained.

With a breakthrough from a company called Genomind, he said we can now understand how our genes impact our mental health. They created the Genomind Mental Health Map, which teaches you how you’re hard-wired and what you can do about it.

Learn more: https://mentalhealthmap.com/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.